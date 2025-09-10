Ed Sheeran Clarifies Relocation Rumors After Podcast Comments Go Viral

Turns out Ed Sheeran isn’t moving to the U.S. after all.

The 34-year-old “Shape of You” singer recently went viral for saying “I’m just about to move to America” on Sunday’s episode of the 2 Johnnies podcast, saying he was bringing his family along.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like I might be the only person moving to America,” he said, noting the departure of stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell to the United Kingdom. “I’m going on tour there for a while and I have a family, so I can’t dip in and out. We’re going and settling there.”

After his comments made major headlines, the singer took to his Instagram Story to clarify what he meant.

He said he wanted to “clear up stuff” and set the record straight, saying he doesn’t want to be associated with “the narrative press are trying to push that people wanna move out of UK for some reason.”

“I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on, don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz,” he wrote. “Also this isn’t a tax thing, it’s USA not UAE. [I’ll] always pay tax in uk coz that’s where I live,” he said, before asking viewers to listen to his eighth album Play when it releases this Friday.

Sheeran’s upcoming Loop Tour will kick off in Europe this December, followed by more dates in New Zealand and Australia. It is currently not known when or how long Sheeran will tour in America, but based on the relocation, expect it to be for a while.