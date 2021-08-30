Ed Asner Remembered by 'Cobra Kai' Cast and Creators

✖

Ed Asner died on Sunday at the age of 91, and the cast and creators of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai paid tribute to him. On the show, Asner played Sid Weinberg who is the stepfather of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Asner appeared in the first season twice and the third season once. Zabka went to Twitter to reveal he was "devastated by the news."

Another cast member also sent an emotional message on social media. "So saddened by this news," Ralph Macchio said. "A legend and icon in the acting world. Endless respect for his body of work on so many levels. Ed had graced the Cobra Kai series and am grateful to have had a moment or two to meet and connect with him. An absolute privilege."

Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner 💔 🙌🏼 https://t.co/5pfDJuMR2t — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) August 29, 2021

Cobra Kai co-creators and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg released a statement to Deadline. “What performer could more perfectly embody the love/hate nature of playing Johnny Lawrence’s father than Ed Asner? When we dreamed up the character, there was no discussion – it was only Ed," the trio said.

Asner put together a memorable career in Hollywood. He is known for his role as Lou Grant in the sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the spinoff series Lou Grant. Anser is also known for his work in Roots, El Dorado and Elf where he played Santa Claus. Additionally, Asner provided his voice for the 2009 animated film Up which won two Academy Awards.

RIP to a legend. It was an honor for the entire Cobra Kai family whenever Mr. Asner visited our dojo. His sense of humor was contagious both on and off camera. Here he is keeping things light on our very first day of production. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. #edasner pic.twitter.com/ctXlMuqqTZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 29, 2021

"We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully, Asner's children said in a statement that was posted on Twitter. "Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you."