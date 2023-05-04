Soap Opera Actor Arrested on 'Suspicion of Engaging in Sexual Communications With a Child'

An actor who reportedly appeared on a popular British soap opera has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child. Although the suspect, who is said to be from London, was not identified due to UK privacy law, it is believed he appeared on BBC One's long-running soap opera EastEnders, with The Sun reporting that the man regularly plays a police officer or official figure on the soap.

The soap star was taken into police custody on Sunday, April 23 at an address near Upper Holloway, North London, per the Mirror. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement to the outlet, "On Sunday, 23 April a 56-year-old man was arrested at an address in the vicinity of Elthorne Road, N19 on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child. He was taken into police custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late June. Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Further information regarding the case is limited. The suspected offence, sexual communication with a child, is classed as an either-way offence, meaning the case can be heard either in the Magistrates' Court or the Crown Court. It carries a maximum prison sentence of two years, leading the perpetrator to automatically be placed on the Sex Offenders Register, with the Mirror also reporting that sexual communication with a child is an offence contrary to Section 15A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

According to both the Mirror and The Sun, the suspect has reportedly worked in the TV industry for several years. It is unclear what other titles he may have appeared in, but both outlets said he appeared on EastEnders. The popular soap has been on air since 1985, airing more than 6,600 episodes to date, and follows the residents of Albert Square in London's East End as they deal with life, love, and loss. The square includes the Queen Vic pub and a street market, with The Sun reporting that the suspect shared photos of himself on set standing outside of the pub. The 56-year-old suspect was released on bail by the Metropolitan Police until late June this year as an investigation continues. No further information is available at this time.