Soap Opera Star Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

A U.K. soap opera star was reportedly arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. London Metropolitan Police are investigating the case, which stems from an alleged 2022 incident. The suspect's name has not been released, but he reportedly stars in a series that attracts millions of viewers and would be familiar to U.K. audiences.

The actor allegedly attacked a woman in her 20s after they met at a party, reports The Sun. The alleged incident happened at a home in South London in late 2022. The police interviewed the alleged victim and interrogated the suspect for several hours. Detectives continue to investigate the allegations before they present the case to the Crown Prosecution Service. The actor is now out on bail.

"Police are investigating after a woman reported she was raped while at a residential address in the Southwark area on December 30," a Metropolitan Police spokesman told The Sun on Feb. 18. "Specially trained officers continue to offer support to the victim. A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed until a date in April."

It is unclear who the suspect is in the case, but a television insider told The Sun the arrest sent "shockwaves" to the series he works on. "It has left people reeling. It's a very serious allegation," the source said, adding that the actor was questioned during the early investigation. "They apparently met earlier that night at a party," the source said of the suspect and alleged victim.

The suspect was not identified by police because he has not been formally charged yet. As The Guardian explained in May 2022, after a Conservative Member of Parliament was arrested on suspicion of rape, the Metropolitan police have a policy of not identifying rape suspects until they are charged. This is in line with a College of Policing guidance. While many U.K. media outlets have fought the policy, they have followed it, especially after musician Cliff Richard won a lawsuit against the BBC. In that case, the BBC reported that Richard was investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a man in the 1980s, but Richard was never arrested or charged.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.