Blake Lively, Cate Blanchett Slammed by Woody Allen’s Daughter Over Hypocritical ‘#MeToo’ Stance

Dylan Farrow, who has accused her adoptive father Woody Allen of sexual abuse, called out Cate Blanchett and Blake Lively for hypocrisy. The two actresses both support the Time’s Up campaign against sexual harassment, but have worked with Allen in the past.

On Jan. 2, Lively tweeted a statement from the campaign, which also has the support of Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and dozens of other women in Hollywood.

“You worked with my abuser, @blakelively. Am I a woman who matters too?” Farrow wrote in response.

You worked with my abuser, @blakelively. Am I a woman who matters too? — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 2, 2018

On Jan. 4, Farrow retweeted a link from the New York Times that called Blanchett a “vocal campaigner against sexual harassment.” “Can one be a ‘vocal campaigner against sexual harassment’ and a vocal supporter of Woody Allen? Seems a tad oxymoronic,” Farrow wrote.

Can one be a “vocal campaigner against sexual harassment” and a vocal supporter of Woody Allen? Seems a tad oxymoronic. https://t.co/IYa8dspI5H — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 4, 2018

Blanchett won an Oscar for Allen’s Blue Jasmine (2013). Lively appeared in Cafe Society (2016).

Farrow has praised actors who have expressed regret over working with Allen. When Dave Krumholtz called working in Allen’s new film Wonder Wheel “one of my most heartbreaking mistakes,” Farrow said it “means so much” to her.

This means so much. Of the MANY people who have worked with and enabled Woody Allen over the years, only 3, (to my knowledge) have had the integrity and courage to speak out. I desperately hope that the winds are changing and others will take a stand. Thank you @mrDaveKrumholtz. https://t.co/AnnZdENDDb — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 5, 2018

Farrow has accused Allen of sexually abusing her, but Allen was not charged with a crime in 1993. In 1997, Allen married Soon Yi Previn, who was Mia Farrow’s adoptive daughter. In February 2014, Farrow wrote an open letter in the New York Times, detailing the abuse.

In December, Dylan wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, asking why the #MeToo movement hasn’t brought down Allen.

“It isn’t just power that allows men accused of sexual abuse to keep their careers and their secrets,” Farrow wrote. “It is also our collective choice to see simple situations as complicated and obvious conclusions as a matter of ‘who can say’? The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still.”