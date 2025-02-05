Dwyane Wade’s TV Show Canceled Just Days After His Cancer Revelation

Dwyane Wade’s game show, The Cube, has been canceled. Based on the British series, The Cube followed pairs of contestants who had to demonstrate skill, nerve, and determination with physical and mental tasks while confined in a glass box, which had a mind and attitude of its own. The NBA champion hosted the series, which ran for three seasons on TBS. According to Deadline, The Cube, which also airs on TNT, has been canceled.

“Those are very much in the realm of what we do,” Jason Sarlanis, President of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID, & HLN, Linear and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said during a keynote session at the Realscreen event in Miami. Wipeout is inherently comedic and a joy to watch. But I think what we’re what we’re looking at is being realistic in terms of the entire environment. We have to recalibrate.”

Dwyane Wade, Ellie Davenport, Anna Davenport. Photograph by John Nowak

News of the cancellation comes just days after Wade revealed he was diagnosed with cancer. Via Today, the 43-year-old basketball player went on his The Why With Dwyane Wade podcast to open up about how a check-up on minor health concerns led to a doctor discovering a tumor on his right kidney. He shared that since the tumor couldn’t be biopsied, he had to have surgery on Dec. 18, 2023, where he had 40% of his kidney removed. “Thank God that I did do the surgery, right?” Wade explained. “Because the tumor was cancerous.”

“I think it was the first time my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” the father of five admitted. “That moment was probably the weakest I’ve ever felt in my life. One thing you never want to do as a man? You never want your family to see you weak.” Wade seems to be doing okay now, just over a year after the surgery.

Along with The Cube, the Wipeout revival has also been canceled by TBS. Premiering in 2021, the series, hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, features updated courses from the original show, sending contestants through obstacles involving water, slime, mud, and the iconic big red balls for the chance to win $25,000. As for The Cube, it’s unknown if the series has a chance to be brought back in some other way, shape, or form, but for now, Dwyane Wade’s game show is done for.