Dwyane Wade Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has revealed that he had a cancerous tumor that required the removal of 40% of his right kidney just over a year ago. The 43-year-old basketball icon, known for his skills on the court and his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, opened up about his harrowing health journey on the latest episode of his podcast, The Why with Dwyane Wade.

Wade, who had been neglecting routine medical checkups since his retirement from the NBA in 2019, found himself confronting minor health concerns, including stomach discomfort and a weakened urine stream. “Why is my p— coming out slow? Why is my stream ain’t powerful? Why is it a little weak?” Wade recalled wondering. Motivated by his father’s recent surgery, the three-time NBA champion decided to undergo a comprehensive full-body examination, a decision that would prove pivotal in the discovery of a tumor on his right kidney.

“I didn’t go in for my kidneys,” Wade confessed. “But because I did the full-body scan, they saw something.” The tumor’s location precluded a biopsy, leaving surgical intervention as the sole means of determining its malignancy. “I had a personal decision to make, and what it was was, ‘If this is cancerous, if this tumor, this cyst is cancerous, on your kidney, you’re 41 years old, you probably need surgery because it’s something that needs to be removed so it doesn’t spread,’” Wade explained. On Dec. 18, 2023, Wade underwent a life-altering operation, leaving his health in the hands of his medical team.

The gravity of the situation weighed heavily on the basketball superstar, who found himself in an unfamiliar position of vulnerability. “My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” Wade confided on his podcast. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life.”

For a man who had built a career on his unrelenting strength and resilience, the post-operative experience proved to be a humbling one. “One thing you never want to do as a man? You never want your family to see you weak,” Wade, a father of five, admitted.

The surgery, which removed a substantial portion of Wade’s right kidney, ultimately confirmed the tumor’s cancerous nature. “Thank God that I did do the surgery, right?” Wade reflected. “Because the tumor was cancerous.” His early detection and prompt action contributed greatly to the successful treatment of his condition.

Throughout his ordeal, Wade found strength in the unwavering support of his loved ones, including his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. “What I saw in the midst of me going through my illness, I saw my family that may not always talk, may not always agree,” Wade shared on his podcast. “I saw everybody show up for me and be there for me and in that process, in my weakness I found strength in my family.”