‘DWTS’: Olivia Jade Giannulli Shares How Mom Lori Loughlin Is Supporting Her After Joining Cast

Olivia Jade has a major support system at home as she prepares to take on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, she reveals. Now that her mother, Full House alum Lori Loughlin is back home with family, her daughter says she’s been a source of “huge support.” “She’s in total mom mode. She’s like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath,’ she’s trying to get me to take an ice bath. I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet,’” Olivia told People on Wednesday (Sept. 8).

The rest of the family joins the matriarch in backing the young YouTuber in her latest endeavor. “My sister has been telling me that she wants to come to every single show, that I have to reserve a ticket for her every time,” Olivia added, referring to her older sister Isabella Rose. “Everybody’s been really supportive.” Olivia is up against some tough competition this year as she faces some other celebrities with previous dancing experience like JoJo Siwa and The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots. According to the influencer, she’s feeling some nerves as she starts practicing for the competition series. “I’m probably the most nervous to learn the dances and figure it out,” she admitted. “It can be frustrating when you don’t know the step and want to figure it out so badly.”

Olivia Jade is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who were previously convicted in the infamous college admissions scandal of 2019. The parents paid Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation $500,000 to fraudulently earn their daughters admission into the University of Southern California on the crew team. Both later pled guilty to the charges and received jail sentences. Loughlin spent two months in jail and received a $150,000 fine, as well as 150 hours of community service. Giannulli was given a five-month sentence, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. Olivia Jade says she accepted the DWTS opportunity as a “second chance,” adding that she’s “ready to put myself back out there and try new things.” “Obviously in any situation, it’s scary to be vulnerable and show a personal side to yourself because they really do get to see behind the scenes, but I’m honestly just grateful for this opportunity,” she told the outlet.