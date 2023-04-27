Tom Bergeron Reveals He Found out 'DWTS' Alum Len Goodman's Death From a Text Message

Tom Bergeron has spoken out about the death of fellow Dancing With The Stars alum Len Goodman, revealing that he found out the sad news from a text message. Speaking to ET, Bergeron shared, "I woke up this morning to a text from my sister, and it said, 'Sorry to hear about Len.'" He then added, "That's the first that I had heard or read about it, so then I went online and saw the numerous stories of his passing."

"That smile, that twinkle in the eye. Grouchiness that he would ratchet up for TV," Bergeron went on to share, reflecting on his late DWTS co-star and friend. "I would think of times when – 'cause his critiques were always 100 percent honest, but he would ratchet up when doing a commercial break. He'd call me over and go, 'That was good, wasn't it?' 'Oh yeah, that was good, yeah.' I think the touchy part was more show than his actual personality."

"I think that over the years of the show, you can see that it was his critique that would tend to be the most specific in terms of ballroom style. And, as the show kind of morphed over the years and ballroom style kind of got lost in the shuffle sometimes, Len would always bring it back to that," Bergeron later added. "I think that's why his opinion, and no disrespect to Bruno, Carrie Ann, Derek, or Julianne back to when she was a judge, but I think they too would agree that it was Len's critique and opinion that everybody valued most."

On Monday, it was reported that Goodman had died at the age of 78, following a battle with bone cancer. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," his manager Jackie Gill shared in a statement. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Shortly after news of Goodman's death broke, ABC — the longtime network home of Dancing With the Stars before its move to Disney+ — released a statement. "Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our Dancing With the Stars family for 31 seasons," the network offered. "He was warm and caring and always delivered genuine guidance. We are devastated by the news of his passing, and our hearts are with his family during this difficult time."