‘DWTS’: Christie Brinkley Shoots Down Rumors of Feud With Daughter Sailor

Sailor Brinkely-Cook isn’t feeling the pressure from her mom Christie Brinkley to compete even harder on Dancing with the Stars after stepping in for the model after she broke her arm. Brinkley-Cook was thrown into the popular dance competition at last minute with little to no time to prepare both mentally and physically for the challenge, and it was alleged that her mom was adding pressure to that.

“They got into a fight yesterday,” a source told Radar Online of the Wednesday, Sept. 25 rehearsals. “Sailor feels the pressure that was thrown at her last minute. If it were up to Sailor, she would have never been thrown into it. She wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sailor was thinking she would come on and cruise through,” the insider added. “But this is like an Olympic sport. It uses muscles she’s never used.”

But that rumor was shot down when Brinkley took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Brinkley-Cook has defended her mom after rumors circulated that her injuries may have been fake after Wendy Williams speculated on her The Wendy Williams Show.

“Let me tell you what I see. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” William’s said. “Here’s my thought: Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule. … In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing With the Stars knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Brinkley-Cook put her foot down in that rumor by saying, “I mean like, whoever spews hatred needs more love. So love you Wendy!” she said.

“I was super proud of her especially cause she really stood her ground,” Brinkley-Cook added. “She spoke the truth and Wendy has really supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking. Like I was like, ‘Really?’”