‘DWTS' Alum Julianne Hough Freaks out Social Media With Bizarre 'Exorcist' Scream During 'Energy Healing' Video

✖

In the midst of rumors of potential marital troubles, Julianne Hough is releasing some emotions in a physical way that has caught the attention of many. The Dancing With the Stars alum spoke during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, along with health guru Dr. John Amaral. The two provided a demonstration showing the audience how to release waves of stored emotion through movement. As a result, it seems as though fans and onlookers alike are a little unsure of what just happened.

According to Us Weekly, just before the demonstration, Hough said how it made her feel "much . more liberated on the inside," which ultimately allowed her to "speak" her "truth clearly, stand in [her] power and not feel overtaken by emotion, [her] mind."

"I feel free inside myself to just be," she said. "Our body is our vessel to hold our energy, and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of."

Dr. Amaral used his hands as he floated them down her back while she in turn had a ripple effect. The 31-year-old moved her body in a wave-like motion while using her voice to scream. Her body is then moved into unusual positions before she finally lays flat again. The video, which was shared on Instagram by Bitch Bible podcast host, Jackie Schimmel Haas, was jokingly captioned with an allusion to horror movie, The Exorcist.

Fans have noticed lately that Hough and husband Brooks Laich may be having problems in their marriage. Recently, on his podcast How Men Think, he discusses with Gavin DeGraw that one of his goals this year is to explore his sexuality. Fans will remember that in 2019, Hough herself claimed to not be straight.

"People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there's so much more to it," Laich explained. "Here's a question. this is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you full, 100 percent fully, expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there?"

He then mentioned that he was going to prioritize "pleasure as the absolute most important thing" moving forward.

So far, the two have not clarified what's going on in their relationship but things seem a little rocky as of now.

Photo Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/NBCU/Getty