Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughters Give Him a Festive Christmas Makeover

Dwayne Johnson's daughters are giving their dad a holiday makeover he'll never forget! The Black Adam actor, 50, shared a heartwarming and hilarious video Friday of his two young daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, embracing their inner stylist while getting him all glam for the Christmas weekend.

"Wow. Do you have to press that hard?" asks Johnson, who is wearing a blonde wig with pink and blue pigtails, when his oldest daughter with wife Lauren Hashian applies makeup to his face. "Yes, it's part of the makeup," Jasmine replies. (Johnson is also father to daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.)

Tiana assures her dad that he looks very pretty in his new look. "Do I look cool? Promise me that I look cool," the Jumanji star asks his daughters repeatedly, before adding, "I need a tutu. I also need my dignity." Johnson's daughters also make sure to add a pink tutu to his ensemble, completing the look with an outfit change.

"First morning back home with my tornados and by 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas,'" Johnson wrote in his video's caption, adding festive emojis for flair. "I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY." The actor added with a crying laughing emoji, "Dwanta needs a tutu... and his DIG-NUH-DEE."

Johnson has always gone all-out for his kids, and celebrated daughter Jasmine's 7th birthday with a sweet social media tribute last week. "Happiest Birthday to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia. And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for," the Moana star wrote in a caption on Instagram alongside a series of photos of special moments with his daughter, including a photo of the two of them posing with a fishing rod while out for a father-daughter day. "Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back. I love you more than words exist for me and I'm flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday baby," he added.