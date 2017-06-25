Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes Kids’ Day At Atlanta Zoo

A group of kids visiting an Atlanta zoo had the best day ever, all thanks to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Thursday, the WWE legend posted a cute Instagram video (which can be seen below) of himself taking the time to talk to and take pictures with a group of young boys while visiting the zoo.

“Who’s your fav actor? YOU. It’s called — using my charm to get compliments from 8yr old boys who stare up at me and point like I’m a gigantic beast,” the actor, who was on break from shooting the upcoming film Rampage, captioned the video.

“On my breaks from shooting Rampage, my producers and I head over to Atlanta Zoo to meet with animal experts for my research and luckily for me, I run into these brilliant little humans who will one day grow up and do great things in life. You lil’ dudes stay cool/study hard,” Johnson continued, signing the caption “Uncle Rock.”

Of course, the star had one very important question before posing for photos: “Who’s your favorite actor?”

