Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Posts Tribute to ‘Friend’ Paul Walker After ‘Almost Losing’ Kevin Hart ‘On the Road’

Dwayne “The Rock” has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker, in honor of the late actor’s birthday, and following his friend Kevin Hart‘s terrible car accident. “I never post about my friend. It’s a personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet,” he wrote. “But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters and the pride and protection we took being their fathers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:55am PDT

“And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road,” Johnson went on to say, referring to Hart’s accident last week, which landed the comedian in the hospital and required him to have emergency back surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is,” Johnson added. “We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend.”

Hart spent about 10 days in the hospital after his accident, but was recently reported to have been moved to a rehabilitation facility.

Johnson stepped in for Hart on the debut episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show — which Hart was scheduled to appear on but was forced to cancel due to the accident — and the actor shared how his friend was doing.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson said jokingly. “I connected with him today, and you know what? These things happen in life. And thankfully, he was strapped in nicely his car seat.”

“Listen, I’m only kidding. We spoke to the pediatrician and he said,” he added.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Johnson continued. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

There is no announced timetable on how long Hart’s recovery may be, but it is said that he could be potentially looking at months of therapy before he’s back to being 100 percent again.