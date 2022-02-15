Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Tyrese Gibson received some love from his former The Fast and The Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after Gibson’s mother Priscilla Murray Gibson passed away. Priscilla died on Monday after a battle with pneumonia and COVID-19. Johnson and many other celebrities sent their condolences to Gibson and his family on Instagram.

On Monday, Gibson shared a video of himself holding his mother’s hand in the hospital. In the accompanying caption, Gibson said he just experienced the “saddest moment of my life” with his mother’s death. “May the Lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her,” Gibson wrote. “We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this. May the Lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother.”

“So so sorry about this brother,” Johnson wrote in response to Gibson’s post, reports E! News. “She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.”

Many other celebrities offered Gibson support. “Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u,” Snoop Dogg wrote. “Sending lots of love to you and your entire family,” Halle Berry added. “Praying for u. I’m so sorry for ur loss. I know she’s so proud of you. May she rest peacefully. Love you always my friend,” La La Anthony commented.

Johnson’s comment shows how far Gibson and the Red Notice star have come since the height of their feud. Back in 2017, Gibson threatened to leave The Fast and The Furious franchise if Johnson starred in F9. He claimed Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast spinoff movie starring Johnson and Jason Statham, was the reason F9 was being postponed to 2020. (F9 was eventually delayed until June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

However, when Gibson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021, he told Tiffany Haddish the feud was far back in the past. “We’ve reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down,” Gibson said at the time, adding that they speak to each other on the phone frequently. He jokingly said the two had a competition to see who can leave the longest voice message.