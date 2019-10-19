Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Jokes About One ‘Spoiled Movie Star’ on the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not the only Hobbs on the set of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Johnson’s French bulldog, who is also named Hobbs, made a cameo in the first Fast & Furious spin-off movie, which also stars Jason Statham. In a behind-the-scenes clip released ahead of the film’s home video release, Johnson admitted Hobbs can be a bit of a diva.

“Today we’re on the set of Hobbs and Shaw and it’s a very special day because we have the biggest star of the movie, Hobbs himself,” Johnson said in the clip, shared by PEOPLE, with Hobbs in his arms. “This is my real bulldog Hobbs named after my character.”

Hobbs even had a big demand before agreeing to be in the movie.

“I talked to Hobbs, I said, ‘You want to be in the movie?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in the movie — but just make sure you give me a lot of buffalo,’” Johnson said. “He loves buffalo. That’s why he’s got all these muscles. He’s a spoiled movie star.”

Hobbs’ scene was actually filmed on a day Johnson was not supposed to be on the set. But the former wrestler turned actor had to come in to be a special dog wrangler for his own beloved dog.

“There’s a lot of love for this guy when I come in on my day off to be the dog wrangler. But you know, what a day. I’m very, very proud of him,” Johnson explained. “Hobbs was a real pro. He was disciplined, unlike his owner. He was professional, unlike his owner. And he listened to the director, unlike his owner.”

Johnson called Hobbs “steadfast,” and praised him for knowing exactly what he wants.

“But deep down inside he’s just an awesome dog with a big ole heart. And at the end of the day, just like the character Hobbs, he’s a bad a— son a b—,” Johnson joked. “I don’t believe in nepotism, but I always believe in taking care of the family.”

It is surprising that it took this long for Hobbs to appear in one of Johnson’s movies. Back in March 2016, Johnson joked that Hobbs really wanted a role in Baywatch.

Hobbs & Shaw is Universal’s first spin-off from the main Fast & Furious series, with Johnson starring as Luke Hobbs and Statham playing Deckard Shaw. In the movie, the two have to put aside their differences to work with Shaw’s sister (Vanessa Kirby) to stop a terrorist (Idris Elba).

The movie grossed $758.7 million worldwide, making it the fifth-highest grossing film in the Fast & Furious franchise. It is now available to own on digital platforms and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 5.

Johnson’s next movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, opens on Dec. 13.

