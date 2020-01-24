Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Posts ‘Pain Will Pass’ After Dad Rocky’s Sudden Death

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an inspirational post on Instagram Thursday, telling his fans that “pain will pass,” a week after his father Rocky Johnson‘s death. Rocky died on Jan. 15 at the age of 75. Johnson said his father’s death was quick, and came after a short illness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 23, 2020 at 2:09pm PST

“We all go thru it,” Johnson wrote. “Pain will pass. Same game different levels. Same hell different devils.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson included the hashtag “we rise.” The accompanying photo showed him wearing a shirt with a snake and a spear through it.

Following his father’s death, Johnson has shared multiple statements, including an emotional tribute on Jan. 17. In the message, Johnson explained how his father broke barriers in the wrestling world, becoming the first black Georgia Heavyweight champion and one of the first black champions in the WWE.

“Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside a video from Rocky’s time in the WWE. “Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high.”

On Sunday, Johnson shared an eight-minute video, in which he explained to fans how his father died and thanked them for their condolences.

“A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad,” the Jumanji: The Next Level star wrote. “He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg. It was a big ol’ blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

In another post, Johnson wrote about the eulogy he planned to write for his father’s funeral on Tuesday.

“I’ve written a lot of speeches for myself over the years but I have no idea where to start with this one,” he wrote, alongside a photo of his notebook. “But I do have my tequila and I can hear him now, ‘Good that’s the way you gotta do it,’ and I can also hear him now ‘Make sure you put me over in the speech – say good stuff about me.’ For those of you who knows my dad you know that he would say, ‘You tell them I taught you everything you know, but I didn’t teach you everything I know.’”

After the funeral, Johnson was back at work. This week, he shared a photo from the set of Red Notice, which he is making with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds for Netflix. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Johnson in Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, is directing. It centers on an Interpol agent assigned to find the world’s most wanted art thief.

Photo credit: Getty Images