Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Kisses Girlfriend While She Holds Their Newborn Baby in New Photo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s girlfriend Lauren Hashain posted an intimate photo of herself, Johnson and their newborn daughter Tiana Gia from the hospital on Friday.

“It’s so incredible to finally meet you our sweet little Baby Tia,” Hashain wrote. “You are the most peaceful peanut, our little angel & wow, are we lucky… completely in love.”

Hashain gave birth to Tiana, the couple’s second child and Johnson’s third, on Monday. Johnson posted a photo holding his new daughter to Instagram to introduce her to the world.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson wrote Monday,” Johnson wrote. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there,” he continued.

The action star took the time to send a message to all of his male fans, along with a sweet message to Tiana he hopes she reads when she’s older.

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless,” he wrote.

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

Johnson’s first daughter, 16-year-old Simone, was born in 2001 when Johnson was married to Dany Garcia. The two divorced in 2007, and Johnson and Hashain started dating shortly after. She gave birth to their first daughter, Jasmine, back in December 2015.

“Oh and one more thing,” Johnson wrote to end his post, “You’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck.