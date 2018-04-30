The Rock Reveals Hilariously Photoshopped Baby Photo With Kevin Hart

After welcoming his third daughter last week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed another sweet Instagram showcasing himself and his new bundle of joy — Kevin Hart?

Johnson shared an image of Hart’s face Photoshopped onto baby Tiana from the picture Johnson initially shared for her birth announcement. He paired a sweet message to his “son” alongside the funny photo.

“To my beloved son, [Kevin Hart],” Johnson began in a poem format. “Twinkle Twinkle little Hart / I just don’t know where to start / Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul / Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole.”

He added the hashtags #Shhhh, #JustShutYourLittleMouth, #AndGoNightNight and #OnDaddysPecMeat.

Thousands of Johnson’s 104 million fans took to the comments section to laugh at the image and its accompanying dedication to the comedian. The two men have starred in multiple hits together, like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Central Intelligence, and they often exchange jabs via social media.

It seems Hart took the joke in good taste, as he shared the image to his own social media, writing “The Internet will forever be undefeated. This is hilarious as hell,” with several laughing emojis mixed in.

Johnson commented on Hart’s post: “Shhhh just shut your little mouth and go night night on daddy’s pec meat.”

Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, have shared multiple photos of their new daughter in the days following her birth.

In the birth announcement shared last week, Johnson wrote a lengthy, heartfelt post dedicated to Tiana, Hashian and his two older daughters.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson wrote Monday,” Johnson wrote alongside the image of baby Tiana lying on her dad’s bare chest. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there,” he wrote in part.

Friday, Hashian shared an intimate photo of the three of them in the hospital.

“It’s so incredible to finally meet you our sweet little Baby Tia,” Hashian wrote. “You are the most peaceful peanut, our little angel & wow, are we lucky… completely in love.”

Hashian gave birth to Tiana, the couple’s second child and Johnson’s third, on Monday.