Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Just Landed ‘One of the Biggest Deals in Spirits History’

No one embraces hustle culture harder than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and his latest entrepreneurial venture is Teremana Tequila. The spirits brand that Johnson co-owns has been wildly popular in its first year, and the Red Notice star announced a major development on social media. “Grateful to announce our groundbreaking [Teremana] + Mast Jägermeister deal is done,” Johnson tweeted. “We now enter a legacy partnership making this one of the biggest deals in spirits history. THANK YOU ALL for Teremana’s record-breaking sales and now we take our brand global.”

The details of the deal have not been disclosed at this time, but the German brand Mast Jägermeister will serve as an investor and distribution partner and will help the brand go global. Johnson launched Teremana with Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin, and Dany Garcia In March 2020, with an initial rollout In the United States before expanding sales into Canada and Mexico. In an interview with The Spirits Business, Johnson explained why he felt that tequila was his next big thing and revealed that he has been involved in the entire process since “day one.”

“It’s how I operate, and I insisted on being there every step of the way in the liquid’s development,” Johnson said, explaining that the Teremana team went through 113 distillations before settling on the final product. “I insisted on such participation because it’s the only way to truly learn the process from beginning to end. I needed to educate myself.”

Celebrity liquors are rather commonplace, from Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin to George Clooney’s Casamigos, and Johnson believes that two principles put Teremana ahead of the pack. “To start, I think if one is considering a business in Tequila, it’s important you partner with people in Mexico who care deeply about things on a local, personal and generational level,” Johnson said. “I admit, I do move with rapidity and pace [as an entrepreneur], but when it comes to our spirits business, I’m experienced enough now to know I take my time and create respect for the process. Do it the right way, the old‐school way.” In the interview, Johnson declared that he wanted to “build Teremana into a true international Tequila brand,” and this new partnership with Mast Jägermeister is a major step in materializing that dream.