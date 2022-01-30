Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Denies Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Request in Heated Response

Even if Jason Momoa is ready to get locked and loaded into the Fast & Furious franchise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is never going near those movies again. Despite Vin Diesel’s Instagram plea for Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, Johnson has made it clear that he will never be reprising his role as Luke Hobbs. In a new interview with CNN, Johnson was asked about the rumors that he may return to the franchise and Diesel’s very public take on the situation. According to Johnson, Diesel’s post only made their longstanding beef worse.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson explained. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only was Johnson annoyed that Diesel addressed the situation on social media, but he also had issues with the things that Diesel chose to highlight in his post. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Johnson explained. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Johnson continued, expressing his appreciation for the franchise and his other Fast castmates. “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” Johnson said. “Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Johnson joined the franchise in 2011 with Fast Five and was last seen in the 2019 spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Diesel posted his inflammatory Instagram post on Nov. 7 alongside a warped screenshot from the film of the two of them. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”