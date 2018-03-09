Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Jasmine After Trip to Emergency Room

Days after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia was taken to the emergency room, the little girl was back to her happy self in a video her dad posted on Instagram to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

In the clip, Johnson has his daughter mimic a few phrases, starting with one made famous by the Spice Girls.

“All right, my queen, can we say ‘girl power?’” the actor asks his little girl.

Jasmine adorably complies, repeating her dad’s words as she gazes at the camera.

Next, Johnson requests that Jasmine say, “International women’s day,” which she happily attempts.

“Perfect!” the 45-year-old responded. “All right, can you say, ‘Daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest — might not be appropriate — man alive? Say all that.”

A bit of a mouthful for a 2-year-old, but Jasmine made it work by cracking, “Say all that.”

“Girl power,” Johnson captioned the clip. “To every woman out there ’round the world – all ages and races – I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay”

On Tuesday, the star had revealed that Jasmine had been taken to the emergency room on Saturday night, and while he didn’t give many details about the harrowing experience, he made sure to tell fans that Jasmine is doing just fine.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there,” he said. “Of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s okay now! — thank God.”

He continued, “But I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive.”

Johnson also offered some advice to moms and dads who may experience a similar situation.

“To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies… they pick up on what we’re putting out, especially in times of stress.”

The actor shares Jasmine with girlfriend Lauren Hashian. The pair is currently expecting their second together, a girl, and Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship.

