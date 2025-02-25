Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Announces Sad Family News: ‘I’ve Been Numb’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is mourning the loss of his beloved dog. He shared the news in a social media post alongside a heartfelt tribute with a carousel of photos. The pup was often featured in his projects. “RIP 💔 Hobbs,” Johnson began in an Instagram post. “I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night.”

He chose the song “What’s Going on in Your World” by George Strait as a backdrop for the post. Of his decision, he wrote: “Lately, there’s been a lot that’s too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it’s all the same,” he wrote. “One of my favorite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what’s going on his new world, because I know what it’s like in mine. Not sure how spirits work but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again. 🥃💔.”

The dog’s passing comes just months after Johnson reflecting on his father’s 2020 passing. At the time of his father’s death, they were estranged, which Johnson deeply regrets.

“I know a lot of guys out there, like me, had a very complicated relationship with their dad,” the Moana star said in his Instagram video. “And now we’re in this club where our dads are walking in the clouds. The day before Christmas Eve we got into a massive fight on the phone. And we never reconciled. And I regret that. I will always regret that.”

He continued, noting what he wishes for daily, saying, “And now that he’s gone, I never had that chance to say goodbye, never had the chance to reconcile. I just wish, man, that I could hug him one more time, and kiss him on the cheek and look him in the eyes and say, ‘We’re good. We’re good.’”