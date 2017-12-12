Dwayne Johnson Jokes He’ll Name Baby Girl After ‘Jumanji’ Co-Star

Dwayne Johnson may be naming his baby girl in honor of one of his co-stars.

Appearing on the red carpet with co-star Kevin Hart for the premiere of their new movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the comedic duo joked about the name of Johnson’s baby.

“Word on the street, the name is Kevina… Kevina Johnson,” Hart told Entertainment Tonight reporter Kevin Frazier.

“I talked to Lauren — we may name her Kevina…out of the honor and respect I have for my bestie here.”

Johnson’s girlfriend, Lauren Hashain, joined him on the red carpet later, wearing a form-fitting red velvet dress that showed her growing baby bump.

The couple, who have been together for more than a decade, announced that they were expecting just hours before taking to the red carpet. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to post a picture of their 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine Johnson, sitting under a Christmas tree with a sign that reads, “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss.”

Johnson and Hashain’s second daughter will be his third; the former wrestler is also a father to 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson, who was named next year’s Golden Globe Ambassador.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premieres in theaters Dec. 20.