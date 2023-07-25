Dwayne Johnson Makes 'Historic' 7-Figure Donation to SAG-AFTRA Amid Strike

Dwayne Johnson just made a massive donation to the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to help other performers live through the strike. The money goes to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which distributes it in the form of grants to actors who will need the money for basic expenses and medical support while the union tries to secure a fair deal. Johnson and the foundation's leaders spoke to reporters from Variety about the need for solidarity.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a non-profit organization associated with the union, though it is not a part of the union. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it helped provide financial relief to many union members while they couldn't work. It employs an "Emergency Financial Assistance and Disaster Relief Fund" to get this money where it is needed most, but much of the money comes from the highest earners in the union. The foundation's director Cyd Wilson explained it to reporters.

"We rely on donations and grants to provide services – we have been very fortunate that we raised enough money to be able to cover all of our programs," Wilson said. "But when we hit a crisis like this and we're going to spend millions and millions of dollars in financial assistance, this is when we need our high profile talent who can afford it, who are in a situation to help others."

Wilson and the foundation's president, Courtney B. Vance, sent out letters to The 2,700 union members who earn the most money asking for their help, and Johnson reportedly responded very quickly. Vance said that he got on the phone with Johnson and found him eager to help – not just materially, but symbolically as well.

"It was a love fest," he said. "It's like, 'Man, you're stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it.' This is him saying, 'In such a time as this, I'm here and I'm not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.' And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing."

Johnson and the foundation opted to keep the exact amount of his contribution confidential, but did reveal that it was over $1 million. Eligible SAG-AFTRA members will be able to claim up to $1,500 each from these emergency grants, while those with qualifying medical emergencies can claim up to $6,000. Wilson said that he believes Johnson's donation will fund between 7,000 and 10,000 other members' relief payments.