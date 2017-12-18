Dustin Hoffman’s Accusers Slam Him as ‘Abusive’

EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Rossetter, who acted alongside Dustin Hoffman in 1983 and accuses him of sexual misconduct, calls the actor “abusive” and a “bully.” See @CynthiaMcFadden‘s interview with Rossetter and two other accusers, Anna Graham Hunter and Cori Thomas, on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/38u4Ipxt99 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) December 18, 2017

Three of the women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct sat down for a collective interview and slammed the award-wining actor as “abusive.”

Anna Graham Hunter, Cori Thomas, and Kathryn Rossetter also said that the Rain Man star was “a bully” during their interview, according to EW.

“It eroded my self-confidence and my dignity, and it was humiliating and demeaning. And he did, he robbed me of the joy of that experience. And so I’ve been lying for 34 years. People go, ‘How is it to work with Dustin?‘ And I tell the half-truth which is, as an actor working with him, I owe him everything. I learned so much,” Rossetter said.

“And then I would stop and there would always be a knot in my stomach about what the real truth was which is that he was abusive, and he was a bully,” she tearfully concluded.

Earlier this month, 66-year-old Rossetter, who played opposite Hoffman in a stage revival of Death of a Salesman in 1984, wrote an article detailing the abuse she alleges she suffered at Hoffman’s hand during their time as co-stars.

“One night in Chicago, I felt his hand up under my slip on the inside of my thighs. I was completely surprised and tried to bat him away while watching the stage for my cues,“ Rossetter said of one incident.

“After the show he was busy with the producer and director so I had no access to him to address it. It then happened almost every show. Six to eight shows a week. I couldn’t speak to him in the moment because I was on a live mic. He kept it up and got more and more aggressive. One night he actually started to stick his fingers inside me,“ she added.