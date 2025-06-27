‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Dies Unexpectedly: Rick Hurst Was 79

A Dukes of Hazzard star has died.

Rick Hurst, known as Deputy Cletus Hogg on the ‘80s CBS sitcom, passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles at 79, his first wife, Candace Kaniecki, told TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She said his death was unexpected, and his cause of death is unknown. Hurst was set to appear at Cooter’s Place in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on July 3, but on Thursday morning, the museum, which celebrates The Dukes of Hazzard, shared on Facebook that due to “unforeseen circumstances,” he would be unable to appear. However, the post also mentioned that “Rick looks forward to rescheduling for a later date.”

(Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Born on Jan. 1, 1946 in Houston, Texas, Hurst made his on-screen debut in 1972 in singular episodes of Sanford and Son, The Partridge Family, and The New Temperatures Rising Show. He would continue making brief appearances in shows such as The Bob Newhart Show, Love, American Style, Gunsmoke, Kojak, The Girl with Something Extra, and Little House on the Prairie, along with small film roles,throughout the ‘70s before eventually landing the role of Cleaver in the short-lived ABC sitcom On the Rocks in 1975. The show ran for just one season and centered on the inmates of a minimum security prison.

Following more guest appearances on TV shows and small roles in films, Hurst’s big break came when he was cast as Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard. He recurred in the first two seasons before being upped to the main cast for Season 3, but only appeared in a guest capacity for Season 5. Although he didn’t appear in the final two seasons, Hurst did return for the reunion films, Reunion! in 1997 and Hazzard in Hollywood in 2000.

Portrait of cast members, left to right: Rick Hurst (as Deputy Cletus Hogg); Sonny Shroyer (as Enos Strate). Image dated October 19, 1999. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Hurst’s most recent acting job was the TV short B My Guest in 2016 and before that, he appeared in the 2012 film Return of the Killer Shrews, marking his return to acting after nine years. Other credits include Venomous, Anywhere But Here, Suckers, Runaway Car, Melrose Place, In the Line of Fire, The Wonder Years, Steel Magnolias, 227, The Karate Kid Part III, Murder, She Wrote, and Blue City.

Hurst was previously married to Shelley Weir. His son, Ryan Hurst, is known for roles in Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans. He also has a son named Colin.