Duggar Couple Admits They’re Not Trying to Have Kids

Don’t expect Jason Duggar and his wife Maddie to expand their family anytime soon.

Duggar, once a star of 19 Kids and Counting and now 25 years old, appeared with his wife on his sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s podcast Jinger and Jeremy to clear up recent rumors about the couple’s desire to have children.

Initially, Jason opened the talk by jokingly announcing the couple is pregnant. Maddie cut in to say her husband “does that to me all the time. We are not expecting at all. We are not trying to be expecting.”

Jason Duggar agreed, and said “Stop saying we’re expecting, that’s for whoever is listening.”

The couple got married last October, but is not rushing to start a family just yet.

“I’m trying to finish up school,” Maddie said, although she admitted the couple has had a bit of baby fever. However, the two can wait until she graduates in May.

“I want to just enjoy this time. I can always get pregnant later on, Lord willing,” Maddie said. “But right now, we just want to chill. We’re still getting to know each other. We know each other, but you’re still getting to know each other in the first year of marriage.”

So, for now, it’ll be just the two of them.

“No babies at all. We just babysit and get humbled,” she continued.