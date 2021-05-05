'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Reveals Due Date Update

✖

Sadie Robertson's baby girl is almost here, and the Duck Dynasty alum just shared an update on her daughter's due date with fans on Instagram. In a post on Wednesday, Robertson revealed that her daughter has officially passed her due date and that she and her husband, Christian Huff, are now waiting on their baby girl to arrive, which Robertson admits hasn't been easy.

"I have to say waiting is hard... it’s hard to be patient," she captioned a selfie with Huff. "it’s hard to sit in the uncomfortably of being “almost” to a miracle you’re waiting for. It’s hard when you pray and pray and pray but nothing seems to be happening. But I’ve realized my prayers are for my will, my wants, my timing, and out of my rush." The 23-year-old continued, "I have to say in the waiting I’ve become new. I’ve become stronger. I’ve become healthier. waiting has changed my prospective... i’ve realized that it’s not my will, but it is His that will be done. And it is His that I truly want."

Last month, Robertson revealed that she and Huff are planning to name their daughter Honey James Huff. "This little girl and her name already mean the world to us," she captioned a photo of a bassinet holding a stuffed unicorn and a bear wearing a t-shirt that read "Honey." The Live on Purpose author added that the name was inspired by one of her favorite Bible verses, Proverbs 16:24, which reads, "Gracious words are like Honey, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."

Robertson went on to share a story from when she and Huff started dating and went through the Bible together, specifically the book of Proverbs, which prompted her to tell him, "You have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed." The reality star added that the word "Honey" also "reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."

She ended her post with a message to her daughter, writing, "Oh Honey, you are named with such intention. I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are. Those words will be your super power in life. We can’t wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes."