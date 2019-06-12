‘Duck Dynasty’: Christian Huff Pens Emotional Note to New Fiancee Sadie Robertson That Will Make You Tear Up

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson recently got engaged to be married, and now her fiancé Christian Huff has penned an emotional note to her that will make fans tear up.

Huff took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from the couple’s engagement, and began his caption with a series of “wow’s.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He exclaimed how it was the “best day of my life” and that he initially didn’t really “know how to put it into words other than that I’m so thankful for the lords provision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Huff (@christian_huff) on Jun 10, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

Speaking directly to Robertson, Huff said, “You’re everything that i could have ever dreamed of and so much more. I love you more than words and i love getting to celebrate who God created you to be. You are my best friend and favorite person in the world and not to mention the most beautiful human I’ve ever seen.

“You are captivating beyond words my love,” Huff added. “Cheers to a lifetime of self sacrificial love with the lord being at the center of everything we do. ‘If God is for us, then who could ever be against us?’ Here’s to a lifetime of loving and celebrating you everyday the best way i know how to!”

Robertson replied to his post, gushing, “wow wow wow wow wow. MY LOVE…. I adore you. These words – YOU – I am so in love. I’m on cloud 9 forever!”

The reality TV star posted her own message in post, writing, “The instant reaction. This is like a dream, but way better because I actually got to wake up today and it is all REAL. We are overwhelmed by all of your love and excitement for us. I’m really engaged to my favorite person ever! I’m blown away by the love this man shows me in the details of everyday, but especially yesterday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Jun 10, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

“You’re so intentional Christian Huff and you are so wildly loved by your fiancé. Now that I’m done writing this caption I’m going to go run back into your arms and keep celebrating what God did. I love you today and I’ll love you forever. & trust me friends, there are a million more pics to come,” she concluded her message.

At this time, the couple do not appear to have announced a wedding date.