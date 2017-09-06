‘Duck Dynasty’ Cast Member Jase Robertson Shaves Beard and Cuts off Long Hair

The men of Duck Dynasty are known for their long facial hair. However, this no longer applies to one of the brothers.

Jase Robertson debuted a new look over the Labor Day weekend and shaved off his famous long beard and cut his hair. Robertson didn’t make this decision on a whim; he did it for charity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robertson and his family were on a mission to raise over $100,000 for their Mia Moo Fund, which was named after their daughter who underwent cleft palate surgery. Their foundation brings awareness to and raises money for the treatment of cleft lip and palate.

Once the foundation hit their fundraising goal, Robertson said he would shave his beard and cut his hair.

Although it doesn’t appear the family hit the goal, Robertson’s sister-in-law Korie Robertson revealed they raised over $35,000.

Yep, this just happened! @miamoofund raised $35,000 to help children with cleft palate and Jase shaved 😳🤗#oneofthesethingsisnotliketheother #brothers #beard #hegone A post shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The family documented his makeover and surprising reveal on Facebook. He showed off his new look during a family gathering.

Robertson’s wife, Missy, filmed the reveal, where their daughter Mia, 13, says the last time she saw her dad with short hair was eight years ago.

Everyone was shocked by the makeover, including Robertson who didn’t even recognize himself after the fact.

His fans reacted very positively towards the cause and his new look. One Facebook user said, “That was an amazing thing you did, thank you! My son was born with a cleft, and we had no idea until the first moment we saw him. Thank you for bringing more awareness to this!”

Another commenter wrote, “I love his new look. He is a very handsome man, at [sic] this makes him younger. He did it for such a great cause. Jase and Missy were always my favorites!!”