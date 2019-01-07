Duchess Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Planning Tell-All Book About Her Childhood

It seems some of Meghan Markle‘s relatives will not rest until they’ve spilled all the details about her life they possibly can, as it’s now being reported that the Duchess’ father, Thomas Markle, is planning to write a tell-all book about the royal’s childhood.

Thomas told The Sun that he plans to write a book “about the good years with my daughter and my fond memories of her growing up,” which would join Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle’s reportedly upcoming tell-all book about the Duchess.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thomas explained that he has been speaking to the press about his family’s situation due to the fact that Meghan and Prince Harry have remained silent on the matter, purporting that just because they aren’t talking doesn’t mean he won’t.

“I only speak because of the deadly silence from Meghan and the royals. No one was standing up for my family — so I had to,” he said. “The bottom line is that I’ve done nothing to deserve this kind of treatment. I cannot cut my tongue out and never speak again. I can’t shut up because they have opened the door for a million people to criticize me and my family.”

“If they ever want to speak to me, maybe I’ll quieten down a little bit,” he added. “But in the meantime I’m not going to become a monk in a monastery and take a vow of silence.”

The 74-year-old also bemoaned the fact that Meghan has allegedly not contacted him despite his repeated pleas.

“This whole thing should have been one of the proudest moments of my life,” he said. “Now it’s like a dream that has turned into a nightmare. The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now.

“I’ve been a good father I’ve done nothing wrong,” Thomas continued. “Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison. It’s just incomprehensible for Meghan to treat me this way.”

The book certainly won’t be the first time Thomas has spoken about his daughter, as he’s been giving interviews to tabloids about Meghan since before her May 2018 wedding to Harry.

That has carried through to this holiday season, as Thomas shared that Meghan did not contact him on Christmas.

“On Christmas Day I visited some friends and received a lot of phone calls from every relative I have — except my daughter,” he said. “I was prepared for it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / UK Press Pool