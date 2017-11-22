Drew Scott and Fiancee Linda Phan Open up About Planning ‘Charitable’ Honeymoon

Now that his stint on Dancing with the Stars is up, Property Brothers star Drew Scott has another full-time challenge: planning his wedding with fiancée Linda Phan.

“We definitely split it up,” the 39-year-old told Us Weekly of planning his wedding prior to his elimination Monday. “It’s been tough, especially with Dancing with the Stars. I literally don’t even have half an hour of downtime.”

With elimination meaning more free time, Scott and Phan are focusing on their May 2018 European wedding, trying to get save-the-dates in the wedding before the holidays. The two got engaged last year in December.

“We met so many amazing people that we consider family over the years, so it will be a big wedding, but we still want it to feel intimate,” Phan, 32, told Us.

That means the wedding won’t be broadcast on your living room TV, Scott said.

“This will be the most important day of my life and that whole week together with family and friends will be so important. We just want to spend time with them. … We’re not doing any filming,” he explained.

Phan joked, “Basically, I am going to be shooting it on my iPhone and I will sell it.”

The two are also working to nail down details for their honeymoon, which they said they want to be dedicated to a charitable cause.

“What Linda and I are into, what we love, is not just a resort and sitting and drinking by a beach. I’m not really into that,” Scott said. “We actually love doing charitable campaigns, that is why we were just in Kenya. We did a bit with the WE organization and Habitat for Humanity and World Vision. As a part of our honeymoon, we want to do another trek somewhere overseas and bring some awareness to some of the initiatives that we’re passionate about.”