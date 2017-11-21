Drew Scott’s Older Brother Tears up in Video Following ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Property Brothers star Drew Scott may not have won the Dancing with the Stars mirrorball this season, but his older brother J.D. Scott is still a big fan.

J.D. posted a teary video to Instagram Monday night in which he praised his brother and dancing partner Emma Slater for all the hard work they put in this season before being eliminated that evening.

“It’s been a long journey, we’ve been out here I think 11 weeks in a row, and we’re just so proud of everything you’ve accomplished,” he said, emotion evident in his voice.

He then said it’s been “amazing” to watch his brother’s skills evolve, bragging that the duo’s freestyle dance Monday night was once of the best overall performances he’d seen all season.

To end the video, J.D. pans down to reveal a black tee reading “DREW ROCKS.”

“I thought I would wait a little while after the show to let the emotions cool down, but obviously wasn’t enough,” he captioned the video.

Tuesday night, Frankie Muniz, Lindsey Stirling and Jordan Fisher will battle it out alongside their pro partners for the mirrorball trophy in the second half of the ABC finale.

The three remaining couples will be judged based on Monday’s dances, as well as that night’s repeat dances and “24-Hour Fusion Challenge.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.