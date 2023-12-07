Murderer of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Sentenced to Prison

The man convicted of murdering Dr. Amie Harwick — ex-fiancé of The Price is Right host Drew Carey — has been sentenced to prison. On Wednesday, Gareth Pursehouse was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, TMZ reports. Pursehouse was placed on trial in September, with a jury finding him guilty of first-degree murder with a special circumstance allegation.

On Feb. 15, 2020, Harwick — a Hollywood relationship therapist — died after allegedly being strangled and thrown from her balcony by Pursehouse. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner reported that they found what appeared to be defensive wounds on Harwick's hands and arms as well as bruising on her neck. It was also noted that there were signs of a struggle in her home before she was found on the patio below her apartment balcony.

Carey and Harwick first met in 2017 at a party in Hollywood. He was 58 and she was 35 at the time. They hit it off and began dating soon after. The couple became engaged in January 2018 but ended their relationship that November. Although they remained close after their split, they had drifted apart before her death.

"I feel like a widower, you know, in a lot of ways, because I wanted to marry her, and then we had this horrible breakup," Carey went on to tell Moriarty, explaining how he's felt in the wake of Harwick's death. "And then before I could talk to her again, somebody killed her." The journalist shared that she's "heard" Harwick always loved Carey, to which he replied, "That's the big solace I get from it. Is that she loved me and held me in a dear place in her heart."

In 2022, during a candid 48 Hours interview for the show's "The Final Hours of Amie Harwick" investigation, Carey spoke with correspondent Erin Moriarty, telling her that he "just started crying" upon learning of Harwick's death. "I just – I couldn't even stand up," he said. The Price is Right host then went on to recall communicating with Harwick a couple of days before her tragic death.

"Valentine's Day was a Friday," Carey remembered. "I got a text from her on Thursday. [She] said, 'Hey, I know we haven't talked in a while, but I've been doing a lot of thinking about, you know, forgiveness, and I would love to get together with you and talk.' And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.'" He then added, "I say that to a lot of people, but, I mean it. And I was really happy, like, 'Oh, it'd be great to see her again.'"