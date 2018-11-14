Drew Carey Engagement With Dr. Amie Harwick Called Off

Drew Carey and fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick ended their engagement after less than a year, Us Weekly reports.

The two sparked dating speculation last year in June when Carey, 60, shared an Instagram photo with Harwick, 37. “Had an awesome time w [Harwick] watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :)” he captioned the photo at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later that month, the Price Is Right host shared a selfie with The New Sex Bible for Women author, captioning it, “The face of a lottery winner (L).”

In January, the two made headlines when they got engaged.

Harwick recently shared a photo of herself going solo to a family wedding in her hometown of Lansdale, Pennsylvania. “It felt so good to reconnect to where I’m from this weekend for a family wedding,” she wrote on Instagram. “Embracing fall, changing colors of leaves, gloves and scarves, hot drinks, comfort food, and loved ones.”

The last time she shared a photo with Carey was in September at a Rock to Recovery event. Carey, who is less active on social media that Harwick, last shared a photo with Harwick in February.

Carey previously dated Nicole Jaracz for five years before they called off their four-year engagement in 2012. Although Carey is not the father of Jaracz’ teenage son, he has been known to refer to him as his son on social media.

“He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another,” a representative for Carey told Us Weekly at the time. “He will still be very involved with their son’s life.”

Harwick, a former model on the Price Is Right live tour turned family and marriage therapist, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California Polytechnic University. She went on to earn a master’s degree from Pepperdine University in clinical psychology, emphasizing in marriage and family therapy, according to her website.

Before starting his stand-up comedy and acting career, which has spanned a variety of projects like The Drew Carey Show (1995-2004) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1998-2007), Carey was a member of the United States Marine Corps. He is also a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders MLS team.

Harwick gushed over her first soccer game last summer when the Sounders played the Portland Timbers. “I went to my first soccer game this week when I saw the Sounders play the Timbers with (Carey) and it was so much fun,” she wrote on Instagram. “It just happened to be the biggest rivalry in American Soccer.”