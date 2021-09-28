Drew Barrymore has nothing but kind words for her ex-husband Will Kopelman’s new bride, Alexandra Michler. The actress, 46, opened up to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast about how she “worships” the 33-year-old director of fashion development at Vogue, but tries to remain respectful of their relationship.

“He just got remarried, actually, last week to this most amazing woman,” Barrymore told Shepard of her ex-husband, 43, whom she married in 2012 and divorced in 2016. “This incredible woman Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I’m lucky that there’s this new beautiful soul that came into our lives.”

Barrymore continued that while she does not “try to be her best friend,” Michler “knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I’m her biggest cheerleader.” The talk show host continued she makes sure to “give them space,” adding that while they “hang out” and do dinners and special events with her and Kopelman’s two daughters — Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7 — she wants to find the right dynamic in a “beautiful, slow, respectful manner.”

“I’m just so lucky because she came into Will’s life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between,” Barrymore continued of her love for Michler. “Literally was like, ‘I choose you.’ It’s a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn’t work out because I wanted this.” Despite her romantic relationship with Kopelman coming to an end, Barrymore thinks she and her ex did a “kick-ass job” of putting their kids first and “showing solidarity.”

Kopelman and Michler married in a Massachusetts ceremony on Aug. 28, with Olive and Frankie serving as the flower girls. Barrymore previously gushed about the couple to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show the month after the two announced their engagement, joking she was “probably president of [Michler’s] fan club.” She continued, “The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy.”