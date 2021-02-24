Drew Barrymore Reacts to Ex-Husband Will Kopelman's Engagement

✖

Drew Barrymore couldn't be happier for her ex-husband and his soon-to-be wife, Allie Michler. In fact, she's not only happy for them, but she's "president of her [Michler] fan club." During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Barrymore opened up about her excitement for the couple and revealed that she's finally ready to get back into the dating pool herself just five years after their split.

"I'm happy to say he just got engaged to his wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club," she detailed with enthusiasm. "The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy." Barrymore and her ex-husband share two daughters together: Olive,8, and Frankie, 6.

"Honestly, I could not have looked elsewhere for anything," she continued according to Entertainment Tonight. "I wasn't open to it. There was no room. This was the most sacred thing I have ever entered into in my life with these children and I couldn't do anything but honor it." The actress added that it took her five years to even think about dating again because her kids have remained her main focus.

"It took me five years to even consider it. Because the one relationship that I entered that I swore was going to work was the one with my kids' father, Will... we turned every stone over and we did everything two humans can do... we just have the North Star of our kids, and it took a long time to get there, but we never lost sight of what was important." During her interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Barrymore said it was the popular Netflix show Bridgerton that inspired her to get back out there.

"Of course I realized I associated Bridgerton with getting on dating app and then went and got on the bull horn about that here on our show. And I was like, 'People are going to think it's the tawdry sex that got me all hopped up and back on a dating app.' It wasn't that. It was this weird relenting to the fact that I'm probably not going to meet someone in some old fashioned way. I'm not really aggressively looking, but watching this old fashioned show was weirdly this keyhole entry point for me to accept the modern world because I am so old fashioned."