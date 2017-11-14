Drew Barrymore Speaks out Against Sexual Harassment

Drew Barrymore has joined the chorus of women in the entertainment industry speaking out about sexual harassment. At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday night, she spoke openly to reporters, voicing her support for and solidarity with the women who have come forward.

“I think the hope is that women are taking care of themselves and taking care of each other inadvertently,” Barrymore said, “I think for every woman that is brave, she’s also protecting another woman.”

Barrymore is referring to a long list of women at this point, including Rebecca Corry, Dana Goodman, Julia Wolov, and Abby Schachner — the four women who have publicly accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct just recently. The incidents in question take place across decades, and run the gamut of men, from directors, to producers, to performers, to agents.

This week has already seen the tide of accusations swelling in Hollywood, including six accusations against filmmaker Brett Ratner. His accusers include Olivia Munn, Elizabeth Towne, and Natasha Henstridge. On Saturday, the New York Post published a report that Gal Gadot has refused to appear in Wonder Woman 2 if the series continues to be funded by Ratner’s company — perfectly exemplifying the solidarity that Drew Barrymore is talking about.

Though Barrymore was outspoken and honest, she told reporters she never experience such harassment herself. “I was scrappy. Nobody messed with me,” she said of her personal experience. Instead, she stressed the importance of these revelations for the entertainment industry, and for women as a whole. “I think it’s an extraordinary time for women, and we have to encourage all of this strength.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris