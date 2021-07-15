Drew Barrymore Leaves Cheeky Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram

✖

Drew Barrymore drew more than a few glances after her latest comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram, a flirty message left on DiCaprio's latest post about climate change. DiCaprio had re-shared an infographic from the United Nations about global warming that projected differences in a number of scenarios based on how much higher the Earth's temperature rises, including wildfires and droughts.

The post prompted Barrymore to comment, "You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!" In a separate comment, she added, "Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth." Barrymore is single after divorcing husband Will Kopelman and DiCaprio is currently dating 24-year-old model Camila Morrone, though the two actors have attended the same industry events in years past. During a February episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore addressed reports that DiCaprio had decorated his beach home with Titanic memorabilia, noting that she had been to one of the Oscar winner's properties.

"I've actually been to Leonardo DiCaprio's, like, real home and he is so not self-indulgent," she said. "There is no me, me, me. His taste is impeccable. His art collection is to die for and I think this was, like, the cutest thing ever, but he doesn't live like that to my knowledge." In September 2020, Barrymore told PEOPLE that she has no plans to get married again. Prior to Kopelman, who she was married to for four years from 2012-2016 and shares two daughters with, the Santa Clarita Diet star was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994-1995 and Tom Green from 2001-2002.

"Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again!" she said. "And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married. It’s like I have two options: Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

Barrymore did not that she's not totally against another relationship. "It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," she said. "Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I’m open to it; I’m not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."