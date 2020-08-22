Drew Barrymore Confirms Her Grandfather John Barrymore's Body Was Stolen From the Morgue

Drew Barrymore confirmed a long-standing rumor about her grandfather, the legendary stage and movie actor John Barrymore, in a new interview this week. According to rumor, after John Barrymore died at age 60 in 1942, W.C. Fields and Errol Flynn took his body so they could have one more party with their friend. Barrymore said it is true, and she hopes her friends do the same.

"Not only yes [it's true], but there have been cinematic interpretations of that," Barrymore said in her Hot Ones challenge video, referring to the movies S.O.B. (1981) and Weekend at Bernie's (1989). "I've heard things about Weekend at Bernie's. I can't know even if that's even true. But yes, they did [steal his body]." The Santa Clarita Diet star said she hopes her friends do the same.

"That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up," Barrymore said, via Entertainment Tonight. "Let's have a few last rounds. I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it's OK, just for me, if everybody could be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference."

Barrymore is a member of Hollywood royalty, as the granddaughter of John Barrymore and silent movie star Dolores Costello and the great-niece of Oscar winners Ethel Barrymore and Lionel Barrymore. Her father, John Drew Barrymore, was also an actor and died in 2004. Her mother is Jaid Barrymore, John Drew Barrymore's third wife.

Barrymore has been open about her complicated relationship with her parents in the past. She also recently paid tribute to her grandfather on Aug. 13, when she noticed Turner Classic Movies was airing a 24-hour marathon of John Barrymore films. Even though she never met her grandfather, great-aunt or great-uncle, seeing their films helped her feel a "wonderful connection" to them.

"Here is to everyone’s family in the world that helped shape them into who they are," Barrymore shared on Instagram. "By genetics, trade or behavior! May we kick the bad and keep the good! And know we are a part of a heritage we can’t control but we can appreciate! And although I wish I had gotten to know them, and tell them I love them, I know I am so lucky to have them stop by and say hello... on my tiny kitchen TV."

Barrymore's next venture her daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, debuts on Sept. 14. In the hilarious first spot for the series, she took an interview she did with Johnny Carson when she was 7-years-old and edited it so she interviewed herself. Barrymore has already released several behind-the-scenes clips on the show's website.