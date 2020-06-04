Dream Street Fans Mourn After Chris Trousdale Dies From Coronavirus
Dream Street fans are mourning after former member Chirs Trousdale died from the coronavirus at the age of 34. Trousdale died Tuesday, his manager, Amanda Stephan, confirmed in a statement to CNN that only disclosed that he passed away "from an undisclosed illness." TMZ and multiple other outlets have reported he died from COVID-19. In Stephan's statement, he was remembered as "a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world.""
It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. pic.twitter.com/Wlb4qxrF5F— Chris Trousdale (@OfficialCRT) June 3, 2020
Trousdale got his start in the entertainment industry at just eight, when he began performing on Broadway. In 1999, at the age of 14, he joined Dream Street after being scouted by producers while performing on Broadway. The group – which consisted of Trousdale, Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galasso –released their self-titled debut album in 2001. That album hit No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart its first week of release and went on to sell 1 million copies nationwide. He performed with the band until it was disbanded in 2002.
Having starred in the Broadway productions of The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Trousdale also had a number of TV credits to his name, including being a guest-star on Days of Our Lives, Shake It Up, Austin & Ally, and Lucifer. According to Entertainment Weekly, Trousdale auditioned for NBC's The Voice in 2012, though he didn’t make it past auditions. Just last year, he released a single, "Summer," which is now streaming on Spotify.
News of Trousdale's death shocked many fans for Dream Street. Across social media, fans flocked to react to his passing, share tributes, and also reflect on the impact Trousdale and Dream Street had on them. Keep scrolling to see how fans are mourning the loss of and paying tribute to Trousdale.
Rest In Peace @OfficialCRT We will never forget you 😔🖤 #dreamstreet #rip #christrousdale #jessemccartney #gregraposo #frankiegalasso #mattballinger pic.twitter.com/bKVowTZHIC— Jesse’s Angels (@WeRJessesAngels) June 3, 2020
Chris Trousdale, who is best known for being a member of Dreamstreet and also played Rupert in the boy band "Boynado" on Austin & Ally, passed away yesterday. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ew5y05YjzN— Ross Lynch News (@DailyRoss) June 3, 2020
+ I remember dancing around my room to #DreamStreet and crushing hard on #ChrisTrousdale who had these gorgeous brown (or hazel) eyes. His talent was incredible and it’s a shame the world didn’t get to see it. My heart is with his friends/family through this difficult time.— 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕖. (@BowieJeanGenie) June 3, 2020
Just heard that #ChrisTrousdale has passed away from Covid19.
Had the opportunity to chat to him once about 8 or 9 years ago n was a down to earth guy who struck me as very humble and had the determination to chase his dreams.
Shocked. Thoughts to all his family and friends RIP— Dantejackal (@dantejackal) June 4, 2020
At age 11, at a Dream Street concert/m&g I looked Chris Trousdale in the eyes and said I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! He took my hand and said, I LOVE YOU TOO! RIP Chris 💔
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34 https://t.co/npJILiG2RO— Kristen (@lullabellegoes) June 3, 2020
He was always still trying to get his music out there. You could just tell he loved everything about performing. He was so excited about the songs he just made, and a video he produced. I hope the world will still get to hear those songs. ❤ @OfficialCRT #christrousdale— Thea (@allofTHEAbove90) June 3, 2020
So sad 💔😭 RIP Chris #christrousdale pic.twitter.com/YWUrMER3oJ— Sophie³⁵🏳️🌈🌹 (@TWPsyduck16) June 3, 2020
I am heart broken, There was always a little part of me that thought later in life Dream Street would come back and have a reunion but I guess now that can never happen 😢 RIP Chris Trousdale you will be greatly missed @OfficialCRT #DreamStreet #ChrisTrousdale!! pic.twitter.com/xe2IbNxten— Kim Kerwin (@Kermii87) June 4, 2020
I just got off work and found out @OfficialCRT passed away from 4 different friends of mine. My heart hurts. Dream Street was one of the first boybands I grew up to that were close to my age. GONE TOO SOON 😭💔❤️ #RIPChrisTrousdale #ChrisTrousdale— JenJen (@NLT_VFactory220) June 4, 2020
Chris trousdale passing away from covid at age 34. Fucking heartbreaking. I was literally on a dream street binge last week. I liked bsb and nsync, but dream street was it for me. 2020 seems to be one fucking tragedy after the next. Thank you to chris for bringing music into— Terry 💖 (@sugarbunn10) June 4, 2020
Dream Street was the only band I was ever truly obsessed with. I did once drag my entire family to some random boating festival that Chris Trousdale was performing at. He was a great performer and he will be missed. https://t.co/yMiSpB6SmO— Leora (@leeleecocororo) June 3, 2020
Devastated to hear about #ChrisTrousdale! Dream Street was such a huge part of my childhood 💔— Emily (@emilyadelinebak) June 4, 2020
In the midst of everything going on right now, don’t forget we are still in a pandemic. I hate having to say goodbye to someone I idolized not only as a kid, but well into adulthood. Rest In Peace Chris Trousdale 💕 @OfficialCRT pic.twitter.com/jLo9VhApLj— allyson🖤wonderland (@helloallys0n) June 3, 2020
I’m still shock about this news my childhood crush from Dream Street had passed away 😢🥺 RIP CHRIS TROUSDALE I won’t ever forget the day you followed me on Twitter love u ❤️ u won’t be forgotten 🕊 pic.twitter.com/DsFkPxq7Jm— 𝒜𝓂𝓎 (@Okamyg) June 3, 2020