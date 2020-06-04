Dream Street Fans Mourn After Chris Trousdale Dies From Coronavirus

Dream Street fans are mourning after former member Chirs Trousdale died from the coronavirus at the age of 34. Trousdale died Tuesday, his manager, Amanda Stephan, confirmed in a statement to CNN that only disclosed that he passed away "from an undisclosed illness." TMZ and multiple other outlets have reported he died from COVID-19. In Stephan's statement, he was remembered as "a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world.""

Trousdale got his start in the entertainment industry at just eight, when he began performing on Broadway. In 1999, at the age of 14, he joined Dream Street after being scouted by producers while performing on Broadway. The group – which consisted of Trousdale, Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galasso –released their self-titled debut album in 2001. That album hit No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart its first week of release and went on to sell 1 million copies nationwide. He performed with the band until it was disbanded in 2002.

Having starred in the Broadway productions of The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Trousdale also had a number of TV credits to his name, including being a guest-star on Days of Our Lives, Shake It Up, Austin & Ally, and Lucifer. According to Entertainment Weekly, Trousdale auditioned for NBC's The Voice in 2012, though he didn’t make it past auditions. Just last year, he released a single, "Summer," which is now streaming on Spotify.

News of Trousdale's death shocked many fans for Dream Street. Across social media, fans flocked to react to his passing, share tributes, and also reflect on the impact Trousdale and Dream Street had on them. Keep scrolling to see how fans are mourning the loss of and paying tribute to Trousdale.