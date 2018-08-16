Dream Kardashian Flaunts Natural Curls in Heart-Melting Photo

Dream Renée Kardashian is showing off her curls in the latest photos of the tiny tot on social media.

The 21-month-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna is adorable in photos her dad posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Dream holds her hand up to her face and grins in the snapshot, sporting a full head of dark ringlet-style curls as she crinkles her eyes at the camera.

Kardashian, 31, captioned his post simply, PEOPLE reports, with two angel emojis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been relatively quiet about his daughter over the past few months, but followers are periodically treated to new photos of the precious toddler.

For the first time in 11 weeks earlier this month, the proud dad shared images of Dream on Twitter, proving to his fans and followers that his little one is already becoming a fashionista.

Captioned with three sparkling heart emojis and smiling halo emojis, one of Kardashian’s adorable snapshots showed Dream wearing a pink Adidas Originals x Mini Rodini set and color-coordinated mini suede Vans sneakers. To top it all off, she accessorized her outfit with a light-pink bow headband.

Fans also saw Dream hanging out with her cousins recently when aunt Khloé Kardashian shared videos from their family gathering.

In July, the Good American mogul shared videos from a “baby class” that was attended by her now-4-month-old daughter True and Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter Penelope.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible!” Khloé, 34, wrote on her app and website late last month.

She added, “Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue!”

Despite his love for his daughter, Kardashian and Chyna have long been embroiled in legal drama, with Chyna alleging that he abused her as well as used his family’s influence to squash her E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Kardashian and Chyna welcomed Dream Kardashian in November 2016, just a month before splitting up after becoming engaged in April 2016. Chyna also shares 5-year-old son, Cairo, with rapper Tyga, who also once dated Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.

On Father’s Day, Chyna appeared to claim on social media that Kardashian was not paying child support. Sources told TMZ that Kardashian is paying, and that Chyna’s message was just an attempt from Chyna to ruin his holiday with Dream.