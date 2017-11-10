The Kardashians Give Sneak Peeks at Dream’s Lavish First Birthday Party

The Kardashians will soon welcome new babies into the family, but until then, all eyes are on 1-year-old Dream.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians leading ladies shared sneak peeks of the family’s first birthday celebration for Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, whom he shares with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna.

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse at Dream’s two cakes on Snapchat Friday.

One round cake is decked out with pink flowers and pearls — presumably for the birthday girl to smash her hands into — while the other is a sheet cake with “Happy 1st Birthday Dream” written on top and a photo of the youngest Kardashian.

The party also featured giant silver balloons that spelled “Happy 1st Birthday Dream” across the room. Her presents included two stuffed riding horses, a Minnie Mouse convertible and miniature powered pink Mercedes, shown in the bottom of this peek from aunt Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian West shared selfies with the birthday girl during the party, giving her kisses to celebrate the special day.

From their excited snaps of Dream’s party, it looks like Kim, Khloé and Kylie all have serious baby fever, but fans are left speculating whether each of these sisters will welcome little ones of their own in the coming months.

Kim has confirmed she’s expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate, but Khloé and Kylie have only teased followers amid swirling rumors. If sources close to the family are correct, Khloé and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome their first child, a baby boy, and Kylie will have a baby girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott early next year.

In the meantime, proud father Rob shared a few snaps while celebrating daughter Dream on her first birthday. In one photo, he held his daughter up over his head as they smiled at each other.

In another, he shared a picture of Dream in her new mini Mercedes and wrote, “Love You happy bday,” complete with hearts and heart eyes emojis.

Rob and Chyna were engaged when Dream was born, but broke things off last December. Since then, the couple has been embroiled in scandals regarding their fidelity and custody situation.

After months of feuding, Rob and Chyna reached an amicable custody agreement, but Chyna’s relationship with the Kardashian family is still strained. She recently filed a lawsuit against seven members of the Kardashian family alleging they barred her from being offered business opportunities.