Drake Sparks Outrage After Calling ‘Baby Mama’ a ‘Fluke’ in New Song

Some of Drake’s fans aren’t happy with the rapper after he released two new songs, “Chicago Freestyle” and “When to Say When,” on Saturday, the latter of which sees him refer to the mother of his son as a “fluke.” Drake shares his 2-year-old son Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, and “When to Say When” includes the line, “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is.”

Some fans immediately took issue with the line and criticized Drake for the way he was speaking about Brussaux.

“Drake is rude as hell,” one person tweeted. “You slept with one (of many) women with no condom, she gets pregnant, has the baby, keeps it a secret for you, takes the embarrassment when Pusha revealed it, has never said anything bad about you…and she’s a fluke?! He needs to be slapped!”

“Drake called his baby mother a ‘fluke’. I just… men are embarrassing,” another user wrote. “Sophie ain’t done a thing to this man but be quiet and take care of their kid, and he out here being a heada—.”

Someone else shared, “Drake calling his bm a fluke is wild lmao mad embarrassing too.”

Others defended Drake and didn’t see why it was even an issue.

“Y’all mad drake called his baby mama a fluke? God I miss the old Twitter,” one tweet read. “Drake said that Sophie was a fluke but he loves her for who she is….where’s the disrespect in that….please shut the hell up,” someone else commented.

A third person tweeted, “Anyone upset over Drake calling his bm a fluke in a song are projecting some serious issues because it’s not that deep…”

Drake confirmed that he had a son on several songs on his album Scorpion, which was released in 2018. He and Brussaux were together once in January 2017 before she gave birth to Adonis later that year.

“She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” Drake rapped on “March 14.” “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S—, we only met two times, two times.”

In October 2018, Drake opened up about his son during an episode of HBO’s The Shop, revealing that Adonis has “crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” adding, “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

He also discussed his relationship with Brussaux, explaining that he is “a single father learning to communicate with a woman who … we’ve had our moments.”

“I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother,” he shared. “We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

Drake added, “No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison