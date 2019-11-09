Drake and Kylie Jenner Reportedly Not in a Relationship Despite ‘Flirting’ and Hanging Together

Kylie Jenner and rapper Drake might be friends, but the two are not in a serious romantic relationship, despite reportedly being seen “flirting” and hanging out together. A source told PEOPLE Friday that the 22-year-old makeup mogul still considers herself single. Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi Webster, broke up last month.

“Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” the source told the magazine. “Her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source continued, “She has been hanging out with Drake. Mostly together with other friends as well. She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated.”

Drake, who performed at Jenner’s Sweet 16 birthday party, and Jenner were seen together at Drake’s birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles last month. They were reportedly “never too far away” from each other.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly after the party. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.

A second source said the two “seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.”

Another source told PEOPLE earlier this week the two were spending time together “romantically.”

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” the source said at the time. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

Jenner and Scott were together for two years before calling it quits in October. The couple are parents to Stormi, now 21 months old. Jenner made a rare move by commenting on the gossip surrounding her relationship, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Since then, the two have been working hard to co-parent their daughter. After the split, a source told Us Weekly it was an amicable decision.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” the source said. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

Drake and artist Sophie Brussaux are parents to 2-year-old son Adonis.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/VF18 / Contributor / Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty