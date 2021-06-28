Drake Bell Spotted at Disneyland After Pleading Guilty to Child Endangerment

✖

Drake Bell has been spotted at Disneyland, after recently pleading guilty to child endangerment charges. According to The Daily Mail, Bell visited the theme park with an unknown woman, and a baby that the outlet estimated was no older than about six months. In photos published by The Daily Mail, Bell is seen pushing a stroller in a red and blue striped shirt with Mickey Mouse jeans, while his companion donned a black and white shirt with almost-matching jean shorts.

At one point, Bell was seen holding the small baby, who was dressed in little Mickey Mouse overalls. It is currently unclear what Bell's relationship to the infant, or the mystery woman, is. The outing comes after Bell pleaded guilty, earlier this month, to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He appeared in court via Zoom and it was revealed that he had reached a plea agreement with the prosecution.

Could be wrong but don’t think Disneyland is the best place for drake bell atm pic.twitter.com/cZYAte2rgC — mads 🤍 (@maddielaurax) June 28, 2021

"My understanding is there's been a plea agreement reached where the defendant will plead guilty to count one attempted endangering children, a felony in the fourth degree [and] plead guilty to count two: disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor the first degree," the judge stated during the hearing. According to People, Bell was notified that "attempted endangering children carries a sentence of anywhere from six to 18 months in prison in monthly increments and/or a fine of up to $5,000, though prison time is not mandatory. The second charge carries up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000."

The judge continued, "However, if you go to prison, upon your release, you could be subjected to a discretionary period of three years post-release control. Post-release control could involve restrictions on your activities." The judge then added, "If you were to violate those restrictions, you can be returned to prison, [for] up to a maximum of one-half of your original sentence."

Bell's sentencing is set for July 12, in Cleveland, Ohio. The day that Bell entered his plea, his attorney, Ian Friedman, stated that, while he is not able to comment on the case, it will be revealed at sentencing "why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea." The details of the case are very guarded, but we do know that the victim was 15 years old at the time of the reported incident. Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, previously stated that Bell "violated his duty of care" and cause the then-underage girl.