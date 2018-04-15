Drake Bell Falls Victim to Alleged Explicit Photo Leak

Drake Bell is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a leak of explicit photos.

Earlier in April, several photos and videos, alleged to be of Bell, began to surface online. In the alleged photo set, there are several photos of a man posing nude in a bathroom mirror. He is covering up to keep the photo from being too explicit, but his face is shown.

That photo was then accompanied by several others showing a man’s genitals. No face is not shown in the photos, so it is unclear if Bell is actually the man in the photos.

Several selfie videos also leaked of Bell, and they were accompanied by explicit materials that also did not show anyone’s face.

While the validity of the materials is questionable, many of Bell’s fans were taken by complete surprise when the Drake and Josh actor‘s name was trending on Twitter. Upon further investigation, many discovered why exactly he was a hotly discussed topic and freaked out a bit.

“I thought Drake Bell was trending because of Drake and Josh,” one fan wrote. “BOY WAS I WRONG.”

i thought #DrakeBell was trending because of Drake and Josh, BOY WAS I WRONG — hope ! (@HopeThornton_) April 11, 2018

After the photos began be shared around, many fans overlooked the initial surprise of the leak and began to defend the former Nickelodeon personality. Most cited the fact that the photos were revenge porn and Bell did not consent to them being posted on public forums.

“Stop spreading Drake Bell’s nudes [you] f—ing idiots they were LEAKED,” one supporter wrote. “It’s not okay or funny to post nudes without consent.”

Another supporter wrote, “Drake Bell is an ADULT. Y’all talkin’ bout how wrong it is that he sent nudes, but he’s of legal age and somebody leaked them. It’s not our business.”

stop spreading drake bells nudes u fucking idiots they were LEAKED it’s not okay or funny to post nudes without consent — 🕸 𝕶𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖆 🔪 (@paranormalkell) April 10, 2018

#drakebell is an ADULT. Y’all talkin bout how wrong it is that he sent nudes but he’s of legal age and somebody leaked them. It’s not our business.🤷‍♂️ — Fun Ghoul (@frnkieromutsdie) April 9, 2018

I’m Proud Drakester & I’m So Disappointed & Annoyed From Everyone Of You Which Bullying To @DrakeBell All This Days, About With Those Pictures, I Don’t Know How These Pictures Shared But I Know To Forgive The Human Mistake I’ll Still Be On His Side & Love him Please STOP IT NOW🛑 pic.twitter.com/wlZOUMZ2fp — 👑Drakester Angel👼🏻(Dani Limousi) (@Drakester_Angel) April 13, 2018

Bell has not yet commented on the alleged materials.