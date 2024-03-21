Drake Bell Addresses Co-Star Josh Peck Being Silent Over Abuse Allegations

Drake Bell wants people to give Josh Peck a break. Bell sent a message to fans asking them to take it easy on Peck after the former Drake & Josh star received backlash for his silence following the release of Investigation Discovery's documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which was released March 17.

"I've noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh's TikToks and some of his posts," Bell said in a TikTok posted on March 20. "I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me."

The Nickelodeon alum admitted that he had been going through "a really emotional time" since coming forward in the documentary as the unnamed minor who was involved in Brian Peck's 2004 conviction for sexual assault after he was hired as an acting and dialogue coach to work on Nickelodeon's All That. (Despite sharing a last name, Josh and Brian are unrelated.)

During this difficult time, he is especially grateful for the support [Josh] Peck has provided. "He has reached out to talk with me," the 37-year-old added, "and help me work through this and has been really great. Just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him."

More than one Drake & Josh alum showed their support for Bell. In fact, their TV mom, Nancy Sullivan, also shared a message of support for her costar.

"They weren't my real kids, but I'll always love them," she wrote alongside an old photo of Bell on her Instagram page on March 20. "It broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together." She added, "Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead."

In Quiet on Set, Bell reflected on his struggles as a teen, which created "a lot of self-destruction" and "self-loathing." "I would try and just escape with alcohol abuse, substance abuse, really just anything to escape."

In April 2023, he was reported missing in Daytona Beach, Florida, but he showed up and laughed about it the following day. "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he tweeted at the time. It was also reported that earlier that year, he reportedly underwent outpatient treatment for substance abuse.

During the series, the Ready Steady Go! artist said that if he had continued in that direction, he might not have survived. He finally checked into treatment after hitting "rock bottom," undergoing grief and trauma therapy, "surrounded by people who for the first time in a long time wanted to just see me get better."