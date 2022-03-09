Dr. Oz Accuses Sister of Theft and Forgery

Dr. Mehmet Oz has found himself in the midst of a serious legal issue with one of his family members. Page Six reported that Oz has accused his sister, Nazlim Oz, of stealing money from their late father’s estate. This case comes after Nazlim accused Oz of withholding rent payments for property that their father, Mustafa Oz, owned in New York City.

According to Oz, his sister, who currently lives in Turkey, has allegedly stolen millions from their father’s estate. His filing noted that Turkish prosecutors found some of the cash in three other countries including the Cayman Islands, India and the Netherlands. The former talk show host accused his sister of wrongdoing shortly after she did the same to him. She previously accused him of withholding rent payments for the properties that their late father, who died in 2019, owned in the Upper East Side area of New York City.

Page Six reported that since Mustafa’s passing, the rental income has been going to both Nazlim and their other sister, Seval. However, amidst all of their legal drama, Oz, the manager of the New York City properties, has been holding off on sending Nazlim the funds pending the outcome of their case. He has reportedly placed the money in a separate account and claimed that he does not “benefit” from receiving the rental income. As for what initially sparked this dilemma, Nazlim allegedly took control of their father’s account in the year leading up to his death, leading to issues with her other siblings.

“Dr. Oz ceased the distributions because he, Seval, and their mother (Suna Oz) uncovered evidence that Nazlim had been stealing her father’s money,” Oz’s attorney, Michael J. Cohen, said about the matter. Court documents continued to allege that Nazlim hid money “from her father’s estate to her own use and to the ongoing detriment of her sister, Seval Oz.” She also allegedly “deprived our mother of funds with which to live, and deprived her of her inheritance.” On top of all of these allegations, Oz alleged that Nazlim attempted to forge their father’s will in 2018 in order to make changes to the real one.

“We are attempting to recover the funds from those accounts, at least a portion of which represent the very rental payments from the Oz LLC tenants that she now accuses me in this New York litigation of failing to distribute to her,” the court documents continued. While Page Six reached out to Nazlim’s attorneys for comment, they did not hear back by the time of the article’s publication.